Panic grips MIG as ‘drunk’ youths pelt stones on moving cars

Indore : Panic gripped MIG area after a group of youths started throwing stones on moving vehicles on Friday late night. Two to three vehicles were damaged by the accused in the incident. However, no vehicle driver lodged any complaint with police in the matter. The entire incident was captured in CCTV installed near the spot and police launched a search for the accused.

The incident took place between Patnipura and Malwa mill Squares at around 1.30 am. Around three cars were damaged in the stone pelting. The video grad captured in the CCTV showed the youths throwing heavy stones on the passing cars. However, no car driver stopped there as the accused were possibly in inebriated state.

Some media persons were passing through the area and they informed the police about the incident. Police force from MIG, Tukogan and Pardeshipura police station and Dial 100 vehicles also rushed to the spot but they could not arrest the youths. After a few minutes, police received information that the youths were pelting stones near Anop Talkies but police failed to nab them there as well.

The incident was captured in CCTV installed near Bakery Gali in which face of three youths were visible. Sources claimed that police have detained the accused during the search late at night. However, MIG police station in charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that they have identified five accused but they could not arrest them till Saturday evening. He claimed that the accused will be arrested soon.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the incident was very serious and a police team had been constituted to investigate into the matter.