Over 45 countries of Asia and Pacific region sign Indore declaration  

Indore: Mayors of more than 45 countries of Asia and Pacific region signed the Indore 3R Declaration of achieving Clean Land, Clean Water and Clean Air in cities. The 3R Declaration of Asian Mayors on Achieving Clean Land, Clean Water and Clean Air was presented by Mayor Malini Gaud at the 8th Regional 3R Forum in Asia and Pacific at Brilliant Convention Centre on Wednesday.

The members of the 3R forum also pledged to adopt the recommendations of Indore 3R Declaration with the aim to achieve the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals and new urban agenda. The declaration, which was prepared on the basis of suggestions by the members of 3R forum, was drafted and discussed by the members before adopting it.

In her speech, Mayor Gaud said, “I believe that by the adoption of the declaration documents, positive changes towards sustainable development will take place in Asia Pacific countries and their city governments. The declaration will ensure the path of development through 3Rs– Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.”

She said having access to clean land, clean water and clean air are the fundamental rights of every citizen and it can be achieved only by using the 3R infrastructure techniques. “By adopting the Indore 3R Declaration, we will achieve mission of zero waste, which is the theme of this forum,” she added.

The nine recommendations for 3Rs in Asia and the Pacific includes the recommendation of closing gaps between institutional and investment needs (improved waste management) and opportunities (circular economy, sharing, ICT-use, re-use, product service system, long term goal of declaration and decoupling). It also includes stakeholders’ engagement and consensus building-based policy and specific challenges faced by small island countries and remote rural areas in the region.

The declaration