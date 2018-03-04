‘Our collective action can determine between

survival and extinction of a species’

Theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Big Cats: Predators under Threat’. Tiger populations plummeted by 95% over the past 100 years. Being strict carnivores, big cats are at the top of the food chain and they play an important ecological role by regulating prey population and structuring animal communities. Their extinction can have an indirect effect on plant life

Indore : Indore zoo celebrated World Wildlife Day with awareness talk and feeding show, making the visit more interesting for children on Saturday. Learning about conservation and feeding basics, weekend visitors found the visit extremely engaging.

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had proclaimed 3 March, the day of signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as UN World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness on the world’s wild animals and plants.

The theme for celebration in 2018 was ‘Big Cats: Predators Under Threat’. The expanded definition of big cats includes not only lion, tiger, leopard and jaguar — the four largest wild cats that can roar – but also cheetah, snow leopard, puma and clouded leopard.

Discussing the present status of big cat population, zoo curator Nihar Parulekar said “Overall, population of big cats is declining at a disturbing rate due to loss of habitat and prey, conflicts with people, poaching and illegal trade.” For example, tiger populations plummeted by 95 per cent over the past 100 years and African lion populations dropped by 40 per cent in just 20 years, he added.

“Being strict carnivores, big cats are at the top of the food chain, where they play an important ecological role by regulating prey population and structuring animal communities,” Parulekar said. He explained that members of the cat family, also known as felids, can have an indirect effect on plant life.

“This year World Wildlife Day has given us an opportunity to raise awareness about their plight and to galvanise support for the many global and national actions that are underway to save these iconic species,” Parulekar said. They are trying to generate interest of people for big cats so that they can survive for generations to come.

“Governments, law makers, enforcement officers, customs officials and park rangers across every region are scaling up their efforts to protect wildlife, but it is not possible without every citizen’s involvement,” Parulekar said. He motivated people by explaining their role in saving big cats.

“Our collective conservation actions can be the difference between a species surviving or disappearing,” he concluded.

Photographs of animals were also up on the premises to attract attention to magnificence of big cats in wild.