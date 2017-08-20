Organ Donation Society to spread awareness through documentary

Indore : Taking a step ahead for spreading awareness for organ donation and saving lives, Indore Organ Donation Society has been preparing a documentary to motivate people for the noble cause.

The documentary will have views, emotions and experiences of both the family members of recipients and donors to motivate people for organ donation.

“We are running campaign to spread awareness among people by various mediums like banners, posters and by conducting sessions in schools as initial phase. We have achieved a satisfactory target and now even come to the receiving side of the process,” secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He said that they have decided to extend the awareness campaign and planned to prepare the documentary as audio-visual form will be easy for people to understand and learn.

“We are also including the whole process of organ donation, transplant and the logistics, so that people can relate to things which they are seeing frequently now. From the moment when a patient is certified brain stem cell dead to counselling, transplant and discharge of the recipient, everything would be included in the documentary,” Dr Dixit said.

Organ retrieval in govt set up soon

Dr Dixit said that they are preparing for retrieving organs in government set up will start soon as preparations are complete. “All we require now is necessary equipment for the process. We have asked the medical college administration to arrange equipment so that retrieval of organs can be started in MY Hospital,” he added.