Oil tanker catches fire, 1 killed

Indore : One person was killed and tanker driver critically injured following a blast in an oil tanker during welding work near India Oil depot in Mangliya area on Saturday morning.

Employees of the depot managed to douse the tanker flames.

According to Mangliya police post in-charge Shivkumar Singh Parihar, the incident took place around 10 am. A Maharashtra-bound oil tanker was taken to a welding shop in Mangliya. Tanker driver Faisal, 33, a resident of Dewara in UP came to the city for refilling oil. He took the vehicle for some welding work to a shop.

Welding worker Aniruddha Bais, 42, a resident of Bajrang Nagar, Kankad and Faisal were busy in welding work sitting on the tanker when there was a blast in the tanker due to some oil left in the tanker.

The blast was so intense that both the persons received critical burns and the tanker caught fire and Faisal fell off from the tanker.

The commuters have immediately informed the fire-brigade and local police and they tried to douse the flame but in vain. Parihar said that the officials of oil depot and employees were immediately reached the spot after seeing tanker on fire.

They managed to extinguish the flame using their equipment within half-an-hour. Aniruddha and Faisal were rushed to a hospital but Aniruddha could not be saved. Police are investigating the matter to know about the negligent person in the case. The owner of truck lives in Pune. He is also informed about the incident by the police.