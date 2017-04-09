Nurses’ strike hits medical services in MYH for 2 hrs

Strike called off on dean’s assurance

Indore : Medical services at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) and other associated hospitals of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College were affected briefly on Saturday after nursing staff of the hospital went on strike for more than two hours demanding FIR against cops who had beaten a male nurse, couple of days ago.

Nursing staff staged demonstration under the banner of United Medical Federation and shouted slogans against the police.

As many as 400 nursing staff from autonomous body stopped working as a mark of protest. However, they called off the strike till Monday following an assurance from the dean of medical college and the superintendent of the hospital.

“We went on strike to protest against the assault of male nurse Virendra Singh by the policemen of Sanyogitaganj police station. We demanded suspension and FIR against cops and TI Manju Yadav,” said Soham Sharma, president of Nursing Association.

“The strike has been called off till Monday as dean Dr Sharad Thora has given us an assurance of getting suspension order of the accused cops in written and also an apology from them. The strike not only affected the work of MY Hospital but also of the Cancer Hospital, Kalyanmal Nursing Home and Chacha Nehru Hospital. It also caused inconvenience to patients and the worse-hit were those admitted in ICUs and OPD patients.

Superintendent Dr VS Pal said that they were prepared to face the strike.

“We asked the paramedic staff from various nursing schools and colleges to attend patients and there was no such effect of the strike. Besides, some regular nursing staffers were alerted to meet any exigency in the hospital,” Dr Pal added.