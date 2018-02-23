Non-stop Indore-Bhopal train likely to get nod

Indore: Good news for more than 5,000 railway passengers of Indore-Bhopal section is expected by the end of this month as railway has chalked out plan to roll out another intercity train between both the cities. The train would be a non-stop one having all general coaches. Adding to it, frequency of Indore-Patna and Indore-Howrah trains is also likely to be increased.

These are the prominent proposals sent by Ratlam division of Western Railway for consideration by the railway time table committee, meeting of which has commenced in Mumbai from Thursday. On the request of the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, major demands and concerns of the city were incorporated in the proposals. Official sources informed that total nine proposals were sent to the committee.

Briefing about the non-stop Indore-Bhopal train, sources said that “Ahead of the committee meeting, former member of the Railway Board’s Passenger Amenities Committee, Nagesh Namjoshi met head of the committee, advisor coaching AK Saxena and handed over complete working plan for the trains to him. As per the plan, the Indore-Bhopal train would have two double frequencies and it would run from Bhopal in morning and reach the city by noon and thereafter it will have one more frequency between both cities.”

According to an estimate, about 5000 passengers move daily from the city to Bhopal and for them there is only one dedicated train. So, reaping the opportunity from this revenue-rich section, Namjoshi worked out for the non-stop train. Presently there is only one dedicated train which runs full every time. Thus, passengers have no other option but to opt for buses and cars once they miss the train or in other times. Aimed at capturing these passengers, this train would be run non-stop with all general coaches.

Beside, proposal of increasing frequency of Indore-Patna from twice a week to daily and also Indore-Howrah frequency from thrice a week to four days a week have been presented before the committee. Its arrival time to the city would also be changed from 2.00 am to 5 am, the sources said.

Expert View

Earlier, time table committee meetings were held prior to railway budget so that commencement of new trains and increase in frequencies can be announced in the Railway Budget. But, following merger of the Railway Budget with the Union Budget, it happens after the presentation of Union budget. Committee comprises representatives of each division and zone. On the first day of the three-day meeting, proposals of each division are exchanged and decisions are taken on the last day. The proposal of Ratlam division was exchanged on Thursday and discussions will be held on Friday. The committee will further recommend action to the railway board, which will later declare the outcome of the meeting

-Nagesh Namjoshi, Ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee