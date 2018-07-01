No sign of rain, day temp rises Total rainfall: 5.5 inches

Indore : All eyes are set on the sky but there are no signs of relief though the regional meteorological department had forecast occurrence of moderate to heavy rains two days back.

The department had forecast onset of monsoon on June 28 but city did not receive single spell of heavy rains after its arrival. This has worried farmers who are waiting for rain so that they can start sowing.

“Monsoon is active in other parts of state. Chances of rain in eastern region are high. To receive rain in western region, low pressure area should form in Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea,” met department official said.

On Saturday, the city recorded maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal while minimum temperature at 22.8 degrees Celsius was normal.

The morning and evening humidity was 79 percent and 46 percent respectively. The city has received total rainfall of 140 millimetres (5.5 inches).