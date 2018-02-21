No purpose is going to be served by keeping Sudarshan Sonar in jail, says High Court

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Public School (DPS) principal Sudarshan Sonar, who was sent to jail in connection with the tragic bus accident which claimed five lives including four innocent schoolchildren on January 5 last.

Sonar was arrested under section 188 of IPC (disobeying of orders issued by a government authority) on February 12 for alleged violation of rules and regulations related to transport and maintenance of school buses.

“The court granted bail to Sonar observing that no purpose is going to be served by keeping him in jail,” Sonar’s counsel Ravindra Singh Chhabra said. Earlier, the district court had twice rejected his bail plea forcing him to move high court to secure the bail.

Claiming that his client was arrested illegally, Sonar’s counsel informed the court that the applicant by no stretch of imagination should have been put behind bars by taking shelter of Section 188 of the IPC. He further argued that if at all any offence was made; it was under Section 304 of the IPC, which was made out against the driver killed in the accident.

However, public prosecutor opposed Sonar’s bail plea saying that being the head of the institution, he should not be absolved of the responsibility of the tragedy.

After listening to both the parties, justice SC Sharma observed, “Nothing has been brought on record by the prosecution to establish that there was any act at any point of time on the part of the applicant interfering with the investigation or tampering with the evidence or influencing the witnesses.”

“The applicant certainly is a responsible person holding the post of principal in a prestigious school and the case diary prima-facie does not reveal his direct involvement with respect to the incident in question,” the court said, adding that “No purpose is going to be served by keeping the applicant in jail.”

The court further ordered for his release on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of equal amount to the satisfaction of the trial court for his appearance as and when directed. The court however did not express any opinion on the merits of the case.

Sonar was arrested after protests by the parents of DPS bus accident victims and other children erupted demanding action against the DPS principal and school administration for their lapses in transport maintenance.

On January 7, the police had arrested a DPS official and two other persons for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, cheating and forging documents after investigations revealed that the bus’ speed governor was malfunctioning.

Police had claimed that a forged certificate was obtained from a private firm which certified that the speed governor of the bus was working properly.