Nine people get money back in their e-wallets

Online fraud

Indore : City crime branch police on Saturday managed to get back money in the e-wallets from where they were stolen by the fraudsters. Many people fell prey to online fraud this week but crime branch officials managed to stop the transaction and refunded it to the e-wallet.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that after receiving complaints from the victims, investigation was launched by cyber helpline. The officials had first contacted officials of various e-wallets and managed to stop the transaction made by the fraudster after obtaining OTPs from victims. The transactions were made through Paytm, Oxygen, Future Pay wallet etc.

The refund of Rs 6,000 was successfully processed in the e- wallet of Ravindra Singh Rajput, Rs 12,000 in the wallet of Pushpendra Pandey, Rs 46 in Smita Sharma’s e-wallet, Rs 5200 in Ashok Parmar’s account, Rs 20,000 in Abhishek Pritmani’s account, Rs 5020 in Bhupendra Singh’s e-wallet, Rs 10 in the e-wallet of Nikhil Parmar, Rs 7787 in the e-wallet of Rajendra Sirke and Rs 9 were refunded in Rajesh Verma’s e-wallet. All the transactions were made by obtaining one time passwords from the complainants.

The cyber helpline officials of crime branch are working on other such complaints.