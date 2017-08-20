NGT sets precedent as justice checks ground reality in person

3-member bench inspects stretches of Khan and Saraswati river on petition by social activist

IMC, district admin asked to file comprehensive cleaning and restoration plan on Sept 4

Indore : Breaking the stereotype, a complete bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), including a former justice of Supreme Court, came out of courtroom for the first time in state to physically check the ground reality of a site.

Following a petition by social activist Kishor Kodwani before the central zone bench of NGT in Bhopal demanding cleaning and restoration of particular belts of rivers, a three-member bench, comprising judicial member justice Dalip Singh, expert member SS Garbayal and registrar Sanjay Shukla, along with regional director of Pollution Control Board Indore, RK Gupta and scientist Sunil Vyas inspected certain belts of Khan and Saraswati river, here on Saturday.

Collector Nishant Warwade, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Manish Singh and petitioner Kodwani also accompanied the team, which later held meetings with officials of district administration and IMC to discuss various aspects of the review.

The bench began its inspection from Sanwad Nagar bridge and moved to the bridge near zoo to take stock of river condition. They also took a view from of the dying river from Jagannath bridge at Chhawani. Later, they inspected the stretch of Saraswati river from Tejpur Gadbadi bridge-Amitesh Nagar to Kesar Bagh bridge.

The inspection in total reviewed cleanliness condition on about 2.5-km stretch of Khan river and 250 metre of Saraswati river, including several monuments of Holkar dynasty. The team also noted the encroached stretch on the road from temple to Parsi Mohalla, which would be developed as a path way by IMC under its restoration plan.

Following inspection, the bench asked IMC and the district administration to file comprehensive cleaning and restoration plan of the rivers before the bench on September 4.

Notably, Khan and Saraswati rivers were the perennial one even in the recent past, with either side of their banks built beautifully. But, both the rivers have turned into nullah in the past 50 years with their banks being captured by encroachers.

Mission Green and Clean

IMC officials detailed the NGT bench about its efforts towards cleaning and restoration of the river. As informed by the officials in the meeting, the corporation was working out a plan to build a 35 MLD sewage and industrial water treatment plant close to Sanwad Nagar bridge to release treated water in the river and thus, reduce its contamination level.

A check dam-cum-retaining wall with five valves built during the Holkar era is still present beneath the zoo bridge beside Hanuman temple and IMC is planning to restore the dam, back water of which would revitalise the river stretch from zoo bridge to Sanwad Nagar bridge and add beauty to the zoo as well. When its excess water would over flow the dam, it would again be a live water fall, the officials claimed.

They also informed that the stone built bank near Hanuman temple would also be restored and a performing art theatre would come up on the other side of river close to Bangali Club.

Kodwani informed the bench about old structures on the banks of Khan river found during a short cleanliness drive, carried out by an NGO and college students.

On the restoration plan of Saraswati river, it was suggested to build five small check dams in small distances on its about 250 metre stretch, which will help check water contamination from human waste, as there is no industrial waste water.

Kodwani, a watchdog

During the meeting the bench was informed about an alert soldier fighting for the cause. In a lighter vein, indicating to Kodwani the officials informed the NGT bench members that “There is a watchdog of NGT in the city, who does not allow us to divert focus from cleaning the rivers and restoring their banks.”