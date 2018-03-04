National symposium on Radiation Physics at RRCAT tomorrow

About two hundred research scholars and scientists from across the country to present their work.

Indore : Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Indore, a premier R&D institute of department of atomic energy, will organise ‘DAE-BRNS National Symposium on Radiation Physics (NSRP-21)’ from Monday.

The NSRP biennial national symposium series started with first symposium held at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai in 1970. The present one being the twenty first symposium, Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (D AE) and Indian Society for Radiation Physics (ISRP) are supporting the event.

About two hundred research scholars and scientists from all over the country will present their work in the symposium. Around twenty seven experts have been invited to deliver talks on recent development in the field of radiation physics.

As this field is very broad, this symposium will offer an exciting opportunity to those working in the area of radiation science and technology to discuss the recent developments that have taken place in this field, especially at advanced radiation facilities, which is also the focal theme of the symposium.

Former director, Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), Delhi, and former Raja Ramanna Fellow Dr Amit Roy will be chief guest of the function. RRCAT, Indore director Dr PA Naik will preside over the inaugural function and deliver the presidential address. The three-day symposium will conclude on Wednesday.