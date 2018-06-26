National Beautician’s Day today: Stylists who give you perfect look feel neglected

Indore: A dash of colour on cheeks, darkening eyelids, styling hair and creating a perfect look with their art, beauticians are every-day artists. Though people tend to ignore their art at times, their skills surprise women and men when they give you innovative looks.

National Beautician’s Day is observed on June 26 every year. The day recognises efforts of cosmetologists, beauticians and groomers in helping people look their best. Beauticians polish, trim, pluck, brighten, lighten and make our finest features shine with their art. Sharing their beauty stories, Free Press talked to women about the special day.

“It is sad that people do not consider beautician’s work as respectable. I love making women smile and feel beautiful. However, my family thinks it is not a great job. I think we deserve more respect as we work really hard on creating a beautiful look every day,” beautician Sapna Shukla said.

“I want to become a renowned beautician some day. Though people have different perspective towards beauticians, some people have made it big in this profession. If you look at popular cosmetic products, many are made by beauticians. I am glad that my family supports my ambition,” trainee beautician Radhika Parihar said.

Boosting confidence

“I have grown from a simple homemaker to a smart professional. I remember feeling out of place and scared on my first day at a corporate job some years back. I lacked confidence because I had been a stay-at-home mother. I remember discussing it with my beautician. She boosted my confidence. She made me look beautiful, which boosted my confidence. I owe a lot to her. We often don’t realise what beauticians do for us.”

Everyone has a special feature

“I began my career as a beautician. I have always been inclined towards beauty and the art of making people look their best. Some women lack confidence. As a beautician, I learned that every woman and man has a unique feature that can make them stand apart. I tell my students to highlight that feature and make person feel great.”