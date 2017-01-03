Mystery shrouds youth’s death in Indore

Indore: A 25-year-old youth found dead under mysterious circumstances on the terrace of his house in Bhanwarkuan on Sunday night.

His family members alleged foul play in the case. Police have started an investigation. The deceased, identified as Dharmendra Sahu of Niranjanpur area was found dead on his terrace in Sant Nagar by his friend, Mitesh. No external injury marks were found on his body.

Family member informed the police that he along with Mitesh had gone to watch a movie on Sunday night. But he did not return. They alleged that Dharmendra’s death is not an accident but was killed by someone, S-I CS Chauhan said. Preliminary investigation revealed one Vicky met Dharmendra and Mitesh near Agrasen Square. Vicky gave them drugs and took them to Sant Nagar. After dropping them, Mitesh went to meet his girlfriend and he returned after an hour when he found Dharmendra dead. Kin alleged role of Vicky and Mitesh in the murder. However, police said they are waiting for PM report to know the reason of his death.