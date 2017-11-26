MYH Fire: No probe yet despite CM’s promise

Chouhan had earlier announced to form a committee and asked them to submit a report within three days. However, officials of MGM Medical College, MY Hospital and members of the probe committee are yet to receive any official order about the same.

Indore : Contrary to the announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, no probe into the fire incident in the biggest government run medical facility of the state, Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, has been launched even two days after the incident.

The CM had earlier announced formation of a committee and ordered them to submit a report within three days but the investigation into the matter is yet to be started. Moreover, officials of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, MY Hospital and the members of probe committee have not even received any official order about the same.

“We have not received any orders and not even being contacted by any higher authorities regarding the probe. We are waiting for the committee members to investigate so that action can be taken accordingly,” superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr VS Pal said. He said that no investigation was conducted in the hospital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, member of the probe committee and former dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Ashok Bajpai said that he didn’t receive any official order from the officials but got a telephonic information regarding the probe committee.

“I will start investigation into the incident from Monday and inspect the scene as well. Main focus of the investigation would be to find the reason behind fire and the measures not taken to avoid such incidents and also, the responsible persons for the incident,” Dr Bajpai said.

PWD, fire brigade asked to review facilities

Awake after the incident of fire, MY Hospital administration has dashed of a letter to PWD to review the electrical fittings and electricity load of the hospital. Dr Pal said, “We have sent a letter to PWD to review all the facilities in the hospital and mend the electrical fittings in the institution.” He has also sent a letter to the fire brigade officials to visit the hospital and to make a plan regarding fire safety measures necessary there. “We have asked the officials to prepare a fire safety plan and requirements of fire escape so that any untoward incident can be avoided further,” Dr Pal added.