MYH calls private hospital docs for victim’s surgery

Mandsaur rape case

Indore : Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital administration on Saturday released the medical bulletin of the eight-year-old rape victim of Mandsaur and said that she will recover in two weeks.

Addressing mediapersons in the hospital, MY Hospital superintendent Dr VS Pal said the girl admitted in critical conditions has gone through couple of surgeries under observation of specialist doctors.

“We have called two doctors from private hospitals for patient’s surgery and a team of 10 doctors are looking after her health. She is stable and can take semi liquid diet. Patient has recognised her parents easily,” he added.

When asked whether the victim will be referred to private hospital, Dr Pal said family members have not demanded it. Nor has the government issued directions in this regard.

“I don’t think there is need to send patient to private hospital as she is recovering well and is under observation of team of gynaecologist, paediatric surgeon and paediatrician,” Dr Pal said.

However, the superintendent refused to disclose names of doctors treating the patient. The hospital administration didn’t allow anyone to meet the patient and said saving her from infection is important.

“If everything goes well, the patient will be discharged from the hospital in 15 to 20 days,” Dr Pal added.

According to sources, the patient had taken milk and biscuits in morning and discussed about pain in her body with her mother.

Human Rights Commission, Mandsaur MLA reach hospital

Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya reached MY Hospital on Saturday to know about victim’s condition. He met superintendent Dr VS Pal but was not allowed to meet the patient. Talking to media, Sisodiya said that the victim is like her daughter and he prays for her speedy recovery.

“Mandsaur, Neemuch and other nearby areas are closed due to anger among people. We are sure accused will get punishment as early as possible,” he added. Sisodiya was accompanied by local BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia. Meanwhile, staff of Human Rights Commission reached hospital to get details about victim’s health.

Security beefed up

The district administration has stepped up security in the hospital and deployed about six cops outside the ward to prevent entry of outsiders.