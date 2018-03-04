MYH begins maiden bone marrow transplant

Success can be gauged only after 10 to 12 days, doctors expect chances are 90%

Indore : The first bone marrow transplant in any government facility in state witnessed its beginning in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), as processing of blood of the 35-year-old male transplant patient has been started on Saturday.

Dr Rahul Bhargav of Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon in association with Dr Preeti Jain, Dr Sachin Jain and faculties and staff of MGM Medical College and MYH is leading the first bone marrow transplant in the hospital.

“We have started performing the maiden bone marrow transplant in any government hospital of the state. The surgery will be done on a patient suffering from multiple myeloma. His blood has been taken out and kept for processing. Meanwhile, we will administer the patient with necessary medicines and drugs along with radiation therapy,” Dr Bhargava said.

He said that the newly established bone marrow transplant unit had accomplished almost all the necessary norms and was in no way less than any private hospital.

Dr Bhargava informed that success of the transplant could be gauged after 10 to 12 days and chances were 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, superintendent of MYH, Dr VS Pal said that everybody had been giving their best in making the maiden transplant a success. “After completing the transplant process of this patient, we will start transplant of another patient by Monday,” Dr Pal said.