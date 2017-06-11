The three-day kids centric ‘Bal Natya Mahotsav’ kickstarted on Saturday at Mai Mangeshkar Sabha Grah with the joint aegis of Dev Putra, Tarun Manch and Mukt Samvad. This seventh edition of the festival witnessed seven Hindi and eight Marathi plays that were staged throughout the day by kids. The festival commenced with childlike vigour and enthusiasm by Ahilya Natya Mandal’s ‘Arjun Ki Talash’ directed by Sarthak Upadhyay. This was followed by Prayas’ Marathi play ‘Bhrashtachar’ directed by Sonakshi Pathak. Using social activist Anna Hazare’s protest against corruption, kids skillfully depicted what is wrong with the country’s politics. Jay Shiv Malhar Group’s ‘Basera’, Kate Kaku Kal Natya Mandal’s ‘Devachi Rangpeti’, ‘Mai Hu Kachra’ and a number of other plays were lined up back-to-back during the festival. It was a chance for children to showcase their extraordinary talent by performing in front a large audience without an ounce of stage fright. Directors of the play used social topics to convey lessons to the grown up audience at large Photos by- Anand Shivre
MUKT SAMVAD ORGANISES BAL NATYA MAHOTSAV
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Conservative Japan allows smooth transition
The Japanese government’s approval of a legislation that will permit Emperor Akihito to abdicate the throne, and be succeeded by…
Huge challenges lie ahead of Theresa May
The results of the snap election in Britain have shown beyond doubt that Prime Minister Theresa May made a monumental…
Waiving farm loans clearly not a solution
Manmohan Singh had waived the loans of farmers across the country, including UP, in 2008. The farmers of UP, however,…
Time for Hindu brigade to ponder
The sacred cow has always been up for grabs by politicians. Mahatma Gandhi stated in a speech in Muzaffarpur in…
Foolhardy to pin hope on Shanghai-based forum
India’s admission as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at a summit of the regional grouping in…