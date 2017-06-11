MUKT SAMVAD ORGANISES BAL NATYA MAHOTSAV

The three-day kids centric ‘Bal Natya Mahotsav’ kickstarted on Saturday at Mai Mangeshkar Sabha Grah with the joint aegis of Dev Putra, Tarun Manch and Mukt Samvad. This seventh edition of the festival witnessed seven Hindi and eight Marathi plays that were staged throughout the day by kids. The festival commenced with childlike vigour and enthusiasm by Ahilya Natya Mandal’s ‘Arjun Ki Talash’ directed by Sarthak Upadhyay. This was followed by Prayas’ Marathi play ‘Bhrashtachar’ directed by Sonakshi Pathak. Using social activist Anna Hazare’s protest against corruption, kids skillfully depicted what is wrong with the country’s politics. Jay Shiv Malhar Group’s ‘Basera’, Kate Kaku Kal Natya Mandal’s ‘Devachi Rangpeti’, ‘Mai Hu Kachra’ and a number of other plays were lined up back-to-back during the festival. It was a chance for children to showcase their extraordinary talent by performing in front a large audience without an ounce of stage fright. Directors of the play used social topics to convey lessons to the grown up audience at large Photos by- Anand Shivre