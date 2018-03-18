MPMTA protests ‘injustice’ to senior faculties

Indore : Alleging injustice to senior faculties in direct recruitment in medical colleges under Model Service Rule-2018, a delegation of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association (MPMTA) here on Friday met dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC) and registered their protest.

The association severely objected to the granting of 15 marks to those who have done super speciality course over the seniors having broad speciality and more experience than the former. It will also submit a memorandum in this regard to the MGMMC dean Sharad Thora, commissioner Sanjay Dubey and additional chief secretary of medical education department on Tuesday.

Secretary of MPMTA, Dr Rahul Rokade informed that the recruitment committee was giving 15 marks to less capable people making them superior to those having broad specialty and more experience.

He said “We met the dean to protest the undue favour being extended to a mere super specialty degree holder while seniors with broad specialty and double the skill are marked as juniors despite having more experience and the published works in reputed journals.”

“MPMTA president Dr Poonam Mathur has raised the issue with the MGMMC dean and asked him to remove such marking system to avoid doing injustice to the senior faculties,” Dr Rokade said, adding that the “Dean has assured the association that they will eliminate the marking system based on super specialty and recruitment will be made based on minimum eligibility, seniority and publications in journals.”

Last date for submitting the application was March 21 and selection interviews for the posts were also scheduled on the same date.

College has already filed caveat

In the view of objections and other legal hurdles, MGM Medical College administration had already filed a caveat in the court on March 3. The college administration has urged the court to listen to them too before taking action on any petition filed in regards to direct recruitment.

