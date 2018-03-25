MPMSU begins PhD courses for doctors in over 25 streams

Jabalpur based Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University becomes the first in central India to start offering doctorate in philosophy in streams like anatomy, paediatrics, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, and dental subjects which will help doctors pursue research on “untouched” topic and their outcomes.

Indore : In a promising development for doctors, Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), Jabalpur has started PhD courses (doctorate in philosophy) in more than 25 streams including anatomy, paediatrics, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, and dental courses.

With the move, MPMSU has become the first university in central India to start PhD in these streams which will help the doctors to research over various diseases and outcomes for better treatment.

Vice Chancellor of MPMSU Dr RS Sharma said, “We have started PhD in many streams of medical and dental sciences. We have become the first university in central India to start these courses.” Dr Sharma said that there are more than 25 courses in which doctors can do research under the programme.

“Aim of starting the PhD courses is to focus on research works and to promote doctors to do researches especially on those subjects which remained untouched,” Dr Sharma said.

The vice chancellor of the only medical science university of the state, said that doctors spend more than half of their life in studying complex subjects but research on the untouched topic is also important for the betterment of medical science and society both.

“Last date of applying for affiliation of the courses is July 1 and two government medical colleges have already applied for the same including Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior. We have informed the remaining affiliated colleges to apply for the courses,” Dr Sharma added.

Meanwhile, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said that they had been though running PhD courses in few subjects including anatomy and general medicine. “Our courses are registered with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya and we will look for the affiliation for other courses with the university soon,” he said.

SUBJECTS OFFERED

Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Pharmachemistry, Forensic Medicine, Anaesthesiology, Anaesthesiology (Spinal), Radio Diagnosis, Dermatology, Paediatric Surgery, Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, General Medicine, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, ENT, Orthopaedics (Spinal), Dental, Radiotherapy Medical Physics.