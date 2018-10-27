MP Assembly Elections 2018: Whose kaushal will work in mahakoshal?

Indore: With nearly one month to go for voting in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress are sharpening their poll pitches in Mahakoshal, the region in which reputation of state presidents of both the parties, three sitting ministers, and four former ministers is at stake.

Out of 230 assembly seats, 38 fall in this region which is considered to be bastion of BJP. The saffron party had won 22 out of 38 seats in 2008 elections and consolidated its position by winning 24 seats in 2013 elections. Will the BJP be able to continue with its stronghold in this region which is facing issues like farm distress, upper caste resentment over SC/ST Atrocity Act, migration and anti-incumbency?

“It will not be easy for BJP to sail through this time,” said Abhishek Mishra, a businessman of Chhindwara. He said there is strong anti-incumbency against sitting MLAs, especially against the ones from the ruling party. Chhindwara district consists of seven assembly constituencies of which four are with BJP and three with Congress. This district is hometown of Kamalnath, state president of Congress and nine-time MP from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

He is one of Congress probables for Chief Minister’s post so his reputation is at stake. Poll pundits say this time also there will be tough fight on all seven seats in Chhindwara district. “Though Kamal Nath is the biggest leader of Congress in Chhindwara, the BJP has a strong network in the district. The BJP is banking on its organisational strength not only at Chhindwara but in the entire Mahakoshal region,” said Vivek Singh, a local journalist.

Second big district in Mahakoshal region is Jabalpur which comprises of eight assembly constituencies of which six are with BJP and two with Congress. BJP state president Rakesh Singh is from Jabalpur. He is under the pressure of clinching big win for the party in Mahakoshal. Sharad Jain, who represents Jabalpur North seat, is minister in Shivraj government. He carries the challenge of retaining the seat.

A former minister in Shivraj government, Anchal Sonkar represents Jabalpur East seat. In last election, she had defeated Congress candidate Lakhan Ghanghoria by 1155 votes. Congress is likely to repeat the candidate whereas BJP is mulling over a panel from this seat due to anti-incumbency against Sonkar. “On other six seats also, there is tough fight between BJP and Congress. No seat is easy seat for any of the parties,” said astrologer Sunil Kevalchand Jain.

Located near Jabalpur is small district Dindori which has two constituencies in its fold. One constituencies is represented by tribal BJP leader Om Prakash Durve and another Omkar Singh Markam of Congress. Durve who is sitting MLA from Shahpura seat is minister in Shivraj government and faces challenge of wining both seats of Dindori for his party.

Another minister Sanjay Pathak — who represents Vijayrahagarh constituencies in Katni also is expected to woo upper caste voters for BJP in Mahakoshal region.

He was Congress MLA but later joined BJP and contested by-election in 2014. He was made minister in Shivraj government.

Former minister and sitting BJP MLA from Badwara, Moti Kashap is facing strong anti-incumbency wave and faces challenge of retaining his seat. Reputation of two former union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel is also at stake.

GGP to eat into both parties vote

Gondwana Gantantra Party is also present in the region and has made its presence felt to both the main parties. It will eat into votes of both the parties in tribal belt of Mahakoshal. The GGP may impact election results in constituencies, including Balaghat, Senoi, Dindori and some parts of Chhindwara.

BJP plus is organisational strength

BJP is at advantage in this region because of its organisational strength. BJP and RSS roots are deep in Mahakoshal. The saffron party believes that it will be able to win again in Mahakoshal because of its organisational strength. RSS is also working day and night in the region to ensure victory of BJP. Congress, however, is hopeful of riding to victory on the 15-year anti-incumbency against BJP.