Missing man’s body found in NTC ground

Indore : Body of missing 45-year-old man was found in a ground at Pardeshipura on Saturday. The deceased, Mulchand Verma, was missing from his house since last two days. Police have sent to body for autopsy and started investigation into the case.

Pardeshipura police station incharge Rajeev Tripathi said that the residents of the area have informed the police about the body in NTC ground in Pardeshipura around 9.30am after which a police team reached there and identified the deceased, a resident of Lalapura area of the city. No external injury marks were found on the body so the exact reason of his death could not be established.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Verma was a laborer in the area and a habitual drinker.

Often he remained away from home for many days so his family members did not inform police about his missing this time too. The exact reason for his death could be established after the autopsy report.