Missing child found dead in bushes, murder suspected

Indore : The two-year-old boy who went missing on Friday night was found dead in bushes in Gautmapura area on Saturday morning. It seems that the boys abducted and murdered by someone.

According to the police, Yash Keer, son of Suner Singh, a resident of Gadhi Billod went missing on Friday night. Family members searched him at neighbours and relatives’ places but could not find till late night and later they informed police about Yash’s missing.

Someone spotted his body in the bushes on Saturday morning and informed the family members. Police reached at the spot and recovered the body with some injury marks and sent for post-mortem. They are waiting for the autopsy report to know the exact reason for his death.

Police are also trying to know whether anyone has any dispute with the boy’s family.

Family members also suspect that Yash was abducted by someone and killed him before dumping in the bushes. Police are recording statements of his family members and are investigating the case further.

Mystery shrouds youth’s death

A 26-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances in Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Chauhan of Kukshi. He was staying in a rented room with another friend. On Friday night, he returned to room from somewhere and slept. His roommate tried to wake him up on Saturday morning but he did not wake up. Later, he took Chauhan to a hospital where doctor declared him brought dead. The post-mortem report is awaited to know the reason for his death.

House burgled

Thieves targeted a locked house in Shradhhashri Colony and decamped with cash and other valuables from there. According to police, Raghuveer Singh lodged a complaint with the police stating that thieves broke open his rented house and took away gold jewellery and cash. He had gone to meet his relative when the theft occurred. The incident was discovered when he returned home next day. The lock of the door was found broken and household were in disarray. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.