Mhow assembly polls: SC orders notice to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: Supreme Court on Friday ordered to issue notices to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and national BJP general secretary and Mhow MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya and others on a petition challenging violation of poll code conduct by the latter during 2013 assembly elections.

The court has given four weeks to respondents to reply to the petition filed by Congress leader Antar Singh Darbar who contested last assembly elections against Vijayvargiya and had lost. Earlier, election petition was filed in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 20, 2014, against Vijayvargiya by Darbar alleging that he had violated model code of conduct during 2013 assembly elections.

In his petition, Darbar had alleged that his BJP rival had distributed currency notes and liquor bottles among voters to allure them while chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an election rally had announced plans to extend proposed metro train route from Indore to Mhow.

The Congress leader had also alleged that Vijayvargiya presented trophies to winners during an event. The HC on November 3, 2017, had rejected the petition stating that none of the allegations could be proved against Vijayvargiya. Darbar then moved Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order.

On March 19, the SC issued notice to Vijayvargiya and others but recalled it within 30 minutes. On Friday, the apex court again issued notice to the respondents. “We challenged HC verdict on the election petition. The HC had observed in its verdict that the currency notes were distributed during a function at Mhow but did not accept allegation that it was Vijayvarigya who distributed it. Similarly, the court admitted that liquor bottles were distributed among people but did not accept that the distribution took place on Vijayvargiya’s behalf. We are of a view that Vijayvargiya was behind all this,” said Vivek Tankha, counsel of Darbar.