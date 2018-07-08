Medical teachers press for demands, stage protest

Indore : Irritated with delay in implementing the recommendations of 7th pay panel, the members of Medical Teachers’ Association, Indore branch, staged demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Saturday.

The college faculty members and doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital joined the protest. They all tied black ribbon on their arms as mark of protest.

Association secretary Dr Rahul Rokade said 3,000 medical teachers of 13 medical colleges have raised demand for seventh pay commission benefits at different platforms and even approached ministers but government paid no heed.

Medical teachers from across the state will go on indefinite strike if the government didn’t pay heed to their demands.

“The government has given 7th pay benefits to employees of every department except medical teachers. If they can give it to doctors of health department and ESI, then there should not be any problem in giving it to medical teachers,” he said.

The doctors’ other demands include time bound promotion, national pension scheme benefits, gratuity, medical reimbursement and group insurance.

MP Medical Teachers’ Association Indore unit president Dr Poonam Mathur said as per Medical Council of India norms, an assistant professor can be promoted as associate professor in four years while associate professor can become professor in three years.

“But medical teachers in government institutions take up to 20 years from being assistant professor to becoming professor,” she said and added, “We don’t even get government share in our provident fund account, which is a basic condition.”