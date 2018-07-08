Manpower must be skill-ready for economy’s upturn’

Indore : Indian Institute of Management Indore organised the lecture series and an annual industry meet on Saturday in association with ministry of external affairs.

The theme of the Industry Meet was—‘The 3Is: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure for India’s Economic Growth’.

In his address, National Skill Development Corporation MD Manish Kumar emphasised the importance of skill development in the country. He is said it is important to bring insurgents into mainstream.

He talked about phases of India’s growth since 1990s and its future direction. “India’s manpower must be skill-ready for an impending upturn in economy in coming years”, he said.

Titan Company innovation team head Sumant Sood laid stress on innovation and said Titan has redefined the definition of innovation and put into system the slogan, ‘Think differently, do differently unlike any other.’

TomioIsogai, ex-managing director of Sharp India Limited, spoke about Japanese way of working that focuses on sorting, systemising, sanitisation and self-discipline, which have been reasons for the success of Japanese model.

He said countries like India will have a higher share of younger population than Japan by 2030 and the latter could use the skill of Indian population to its advantage via strategic business partnership with the country. He reiterated the importance of combining Indian philosophy of ‘Jugaad’ with Japanese system for development of both countries.

Former Indian ambassador Neelam Deo addressed the lecture series.