Mandsaur rape case: Stay away from patient, MYH to politicians, social activists
Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital administration has appealed to politicians and social activists to stop meeting the Mandsaur rape survivor to prevent her from infection.
“Patient becomes curious to know why so many people are visiting her. It is important for her to spend more time with her parents. We are also involving her in recreational activities along with making her walk for recovery,” Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Sharad Thora said.
Hospital administration has disallowed politicians to meet the patient and her family members. They are returned from superintendent’s office after given information about patient’s health. Congress, BJP leaders and social activists visit hospital from across the state to know about patient’s health.
According to hospital administration, the patient will be shifted to a special private ward on third floor. She will be shifted out of Intensive Care Unit soon. Hospital superintendent Dr VS Pal said the patient is recovering well and has started taking solid diet. “Patient is undergoing counselling, we are trying to create home like atmosphere. This will help her to overcome ordeal,” Dr Pal said.
Students demand death for accused
A large number of residents and school children staged demonstration in Banganga on Monday. School children and residents also made human chain and demanded death for the accused. Led by Congress party leader KK Yadav, agitators hanged the effigy of accused on main road.
JUST ARRIVED
- India vs England 1st T20I at Manchester: FPJ’s dream XI for Team India and England
- Andheri bridge collapse: Five people injured in incident sent to hospital, railway to start functioning in next 4 hours
- Indore: Colleges should obtain NAAC accreditation by 2022, says Anandiben Patel
- AAP demands full statehood for Delhi, to set up 3000 centres for collecting signatures in support
- Indore: IMC pulls down five rickety buildings
EDITOR’S PICK
No remedy for social media abuse?
What do we do with social media which instead of being a force for good has very often tended to…
The Emergency then and democracy now
An all-out war of words broke out last week between the BJP and the Congress on the 1975 Emergency. Observing…
Difficult case of asylum seekers & Germany
These are troubling days for Germany. Last Wednesday evening, Germany found itself eliminated from the football World Cup being played…
Nothing to panic on the economy
For the first four years of his term, the rupee was stable, global oil prices moderate, foreign funds poured into…
Behind weak rupee is a vulnerable external sector
The Indian Rupee is falling. We are within striking range of Rs 70 to the US dollar. In intraday trade,…