Mandsaur rape case: Stay away from patient, MYH to politicians, social activists

Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital administration has appealed to politicians and social activists to stop meeting the Mandsaur rape survivor to prevent her from infection.

“Patient becomes curious to know why so many people are visiting her. It is important for her to spend more time with her parents. We are also involving her in recreational activities along with making her walk for recovery,” Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Sharad Thora said.

Hospital administration has disallowed politicians to meet the patient and her family members. They are returned from superintendent’s office after given information about patient’s health. Congress, BJP leaders and social activists visit hospital from across the state to know about patient’s health.

According to hospital administration, the patient will be shifted to a special private ward on third floor. She will be shifted out of Intensive Care Unit soon. Hospital superintendent Dr VS Pal said the patient is recovering well and has started taking solid diet. “Patient is undergoing counselling, we are trying to create home like atmosphere. This will help her to overcome ordeal,” Dr Pal said.

Students demand death for accused

A large number of residents and school children staged demonstration in Banganga on Monday. School children and residents also made human chain and demanded death for the accused. Led by Congress party leader KK Yadav, agitators hanged the effigy of accused on main road.