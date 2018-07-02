Mandsaur rape case: Mumbai doctor examines victim’s health, to be shifted to private ward soon

Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital administration had called a paediatric surgeon from Mumbai to examine the eight-year-old Mandsaur rape victim on Sunday. Along with him, two psychiatrists from city were also called to counsel the family members and the girl.

MY Hospital administration on Sunday issued a medical bulletin on the health of patient stating that the girl is recovering fast. “She is recovering fast and has started taking semi liquid diet. We have called a paediatric surgeon from Mumbai for her check-up. Along with it, two psychiatrists have also counselled her and her parents,” superintendent of MY Hospital Dr VS Pal said.

Dr Ravi Rama from Mumbai on Sunday evening returned after the check-up and advising the MYH doctors about the treatment. Meanwhile, psychiatrists Dr Swati Prasad and Dr Bhaskar Prasad met the patient and family members for her early recovery.

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Sharad Thora said, “The patient would be shifted to a private room in a day or two as she is recovering fast. We too prefer shifting her to private room so that she will get recreational development through toys or by watching her favourite shows on TV.”

He said that another reason for shifting her to private room is to keep her safe from infection. “We are not allowing anyone to meet the patient for the same reason. We will continue to consult experts from across the country to get her healthy at the earliest,” Dr Thora added.

Not money, but justice we want: victim’s father

After learning about the extended financial aid from the government, victim’s father said that he want nothing but justice for her daughter. “I do not want any compensation. I just want the accused to be hanged till death,” he added. Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister’s discretionary fund was transferred to the bank account of the victim’s father on Saturday to provide immediate financial assistance to the family.