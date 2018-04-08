Man shot dead in revenge

Deceased prime accused in Roop Singh murder at Pardeshipura in 2005

Indore : A man was shot dead by four unidentified youths in Pardeshipura area on Saturday evening. Prima facie, it seemed that the man was killed to settle old score as he was the prime accused in a murder that took place in 2005 in the same locality. However, investigation into the case is underway.

ASP Prashant Choubey said that the Saturday’s murder took place near the residence of corporator Rajendra Rathore in Pardeshipura area at around 6 pm. The deceased, identified as Vishal Gawde of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, was on his way to some personal work on a bike when motorcycle-borne assailants opened six bullets on him and fled the spot. As many as three bullets hit Gawde throwing him off the bike and injuring him critically.

Gawde was rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved. Eyewitnesses informed police that one of the accused was putting on mask and the police were trying to identify the accused with the help CCTV footage obtained from the spot. However, the accused could not be identified till Saturday late night.

The deceased could not be identified initially as no proof was found on body, the ASP said, adding that the bike the victim was riding was registered in the name of Deepak Jinwal of Goma Ki Phel near Malwa Mill and police were trying to trace Jinwal as well.

Choubey further informed that the deceased Vishal was one of the accused in the murder of criminal Roop Singh which took place at Pardeshipura in 2005. He was released from jail few days ago and thus, the murder was suspected to be to settle the old enmity, Choubey added.

Police also revealed that earlier Gawde was staying in Kulkarni Ka Bhatta area but after the murder of Roop Singh he shifted to Aerodrome area.