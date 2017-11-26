Man held with 12 pistols, five others with 15 knives

Indore : City crime branch on Saturday arrested a person for carrying country made pistols in his car on Bypass Road. As many as 12 pistols, which were being taken from Sendhwa, were also recovered from the accused. Besides, five other criminals were also arrested for supplying knives in the city.

On the directives of DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra, a team of crime branch was constituted to arrest suppliers of firearms in city. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of crime branch and Kshipra police arrested the youth from near Mangliya toll plaza. During search, 12 country made pistols were recovered from a bag kept inside his car.

The accused identified as Abhishek Gupta of Patharia area of Damoh district told police that he was carrying the pistols from Sedhwa to Damoh. His car, a live cartridge, a mobile phone and some documents were also recovered from the accused. Police booked him under section 25, 27 of Arms Act and started interrogation.

In police questioning, the accused confessed to supply pistols in Damoh and surrounding areas since last few years. He used to carry firearms in his car after manipulating its registration number to hide his identity.

According to police, he used to procure firearms from a person named Teer Singh from a village in Sendhwa. He bought the pistols for Rs 5,000 each and would sell it for Rs 10,000 each in Damoh, police said.

The accused further revealed that his aides Donald Jacob, Sajid and Shahid were earlier arrested by Special Task Force (STF) in Jabalpur a few months ago for buying and selling firearms illegally.

Abhishek was arrested by Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in 2015, by Damoh and Sagar Kotwali police in 2010 for supplying firearms. He was involved in weapon supplying since 2009 and was arrested by the police with 10 pistols in Damoh and with two pistols in Sagar. The involvement of other persons in this crime is also being investigated by the police. In another action, joint team of crime branch, Sadar Bazaar and Khajrana police station arrested five persons for supplying knives in the city. Accused Sajid alias Sajju of Badwali Chowki and Adil Ali of Bhisti Mohalla were arrested with 10 knifes.

Sajid told the police that he was an auto driver and used to take knives from Kalu from Shajapur and supply it in the city through Adil. Following the lead given by the accused, police team later arrested their accomplices Sohail Khan, Rehan Shah and Imran alias Immu from Khajrana area and recovered 5 knives from them. So far the accused had supplied 75 knifes to the criminals in the city.