Man commits suicide after dropping son in school

Indore : A 38-year-old cloth sewing unit owner committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in Aerodrome area on Saturday. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started investigation to know the reason behind his suicide.

Investigating officer SI Rakesh Tiwari said that the deceased has been identified as Nilesh Jain, a resident of Smriti Nagar. He was found hanging by his mother when she returned home from temple. She immediately informed other family members and rushed him to the hospital but it was too late.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nilesh ran a garment sewing unit in Kalani Nagar. His wife is a school teacher and she had gone to her job and mother was in temple. He first dropped his son to his school and later took such step after reaching home.

So far, no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of his suicide is not established yet. Sources claimed that Nilesh was being harassed by money lenders due to which he was under depression. However, police denied of this reason and said that the statements of his mother and wife are being taken to know the exact reason behind his suicide.

The body has been handed over to family members after the autopsy. Police will also search the spot on Sunday to find any suicide note from there as well.