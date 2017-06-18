Man commits suicide

Indore : A 38-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in Bhagirathpura area of the city on Saturday. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, but the reason of his death could not be cleared yet.

Investigating officer SI KK Mishra said that the deceased was identified as Rajendra Yadav, a resident of Bhagirathpura. He was found hanging by his father Moolchan around 7.30 am and was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.

The suicide note stated that he had borrowed loan from someone, but he did not clarified whether the loan was repaid or not.

The police are recording statements of the family members of the deceased to know the reason of his suicide. Sources claimed that he took the extreme step due to family dispute whereas police have denied the same and said that investigation is on into the case.

Man killed in accident

A 52-year-old man was killed after a speeding mini truck hit him in Juni Indore area on Friday. Police said that the deceased was identified as Ganesh Nayak, a resident of Ramanand Nagar area of the city. He was an employee of BSNL and was returning home when the accident happened. Police have registered a case in the incident.