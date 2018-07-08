Maid steals jewellery worth `10L, arrested

Indore : A woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from the house where she worked as maid servant. The police have recovered stolen jewellery from her.

According to CSP BPS Parihar, Palasia resident Meenal Sarda had lodged a complaint on July 2 that her domestic help Kala fled with two gold necklaces, four gold bangles and other ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh. Kala stole the valuables between 11 am to 1.30 pm when Meenal was not at home. Police registered a case and started investigation.

During investigation it was revealed that Meenal had no Kala’s identity proofs and was unaware about her residence. As a result, Meenal could not give information to police. Nobody knew maid’s original name, which posed problems for police.

However, senior police officials had formed a team to trace the accused. Somehow, the team managed to reach to Kala’s nephew Sunil Keer who informed that Kala belongs to Banswada district in Rajasthan. On the basis of information given by Sunil, police team reached Banswada but Kala could not be found.

Police came to know that she is hiding at her brother’s place in Indore. Police team returned and started search for her brother in Pancham Ki Phel. On Saturday, police arrested woman from her brother Lalji’s place here. A gold necklace, two ear rings and gold lump weighing 80 grams were recovered from her.

Accused has been identified as Kala alias Kalpana Keer, 35, a resident of Lohariya area in Banswada district. She told police that she had given a necklace to the bullion trader in Udaipur for sale and he melted it and turned into a lump of gold.

The trader gave her the lump and told that he will buy it only after checking whether it is real gold. The police are questioning her for other crimes she committed in the past.