Mahajan signs MoU for better cooperation between two countries

Lok Sabha speaker meets speaker of National Assembly of Mauritius at Port Louis

Indore : Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Mauritius, met the speaker of National Assembly of Mauritius, Santi Bai Hanoomanjee in Port Louis.

Mahajan said that relations between the two countries are based on centuries of cultural, linguistic, social and spiritual links that transcend extraneous considerations.

She added that more than political and other considerations, it is the commonality between the two societies and depth and nature of their people-to-people contacts which provide a platform for the sustained growth of friendship and partnership.

Mahajan also signed an MoU with Hanoomanjee to institutionalise cooperation between the two Parliaments.

She observed that there is a lot to be learnt by sharing the best practices and experiences as parliamentary democracies. In this regard, she observed that the MoU on joint framework for parliamentary support and capacity building is a visionary step forward.

She informed that Parliament of India accords great importance to the steady development of bilateral parliamentary relations between the two countries. During her ongoing visit, Mahajan also called-on the President of Mauritius HE Bibi Ameenah Gurib-Fakim.a