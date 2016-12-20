Made in Heaven: When Cupid strikes, religious difference matters little

Indore: Fighting odds that stood on their way of being together, 38-year-old Amit Pandey and 39-year-old Reshma Talat found their little heaven in Indore. Love makes you look past difference, but true love blinds you in a way that differences don’t exist for you.

Sharing the story of how they fell in love, Reshma said, “I am not sure where to start, because it feels like ages passed, but our love seems just flowering right now.” She elaborated that they had met in 1996.

“I had come from Ranchi for spending vacation with my sister in Indore,” Reshma said. Living with her cousin, she felt a pull towards the next door, where Amit lived.

“I knew he stayed there with his family,” Reshma said. She explained that Amit’s cooking skills and his family’s behaviour attracted her.

Sharing their meet cute that brought them together, Reshma said, “One day, a thief entered in our house and stole away some cash.” Like a hero, Amit ran after the thief, caught him and saved Reshma’s cash.

“After that day, Amit became the hero of the society and confirmed his presence in my heart,” Reshma said. After that incident, they became friends and we often met secretly in cafes and communicated with gestures in the colony.

“Telephones were rare during those days, so we had to talk through windows in sign language,” Reshma said. Their love for each other was obvious, as they both gazed in each other’s eyes when they met.

As their love blossomed, Reshma decided to stay in Indore and took a job. After two blissful years of dating till 1998, some issues cropped up.

Sharing the story from his experience, Amit said, “We were suppose to meet for lunch, but she did not turn up.” He was worried. “I went home and waited for her to come to her window, but that did not happen for next two days,” he added.

His worry amplified, but he could not see a way of finding out what happened. “After 20 days, I received a call from Reshma, when she told me the whole story,” Amit said.

She had been taken to Shri Ganganagar at Indo-Pak border. “My cousin Rehman, who was a Major in Indian Army, was waiting for me, when I had returned from work,” Reshma said. She elaborated that he took her to army cantonment for vacation.

While they did not fear anything for the first couple of weeks, things changed when Reshma’s family started discussing prospects for her marriage. “Reshma called me and asked me to come and get her,” Amit said.

Rushing for his love, Amit landed at Shri Ganganagar, where a team of trained officers was waiting for him. “Reshma had told me that I can come and visit her, as her sister in law knows that a friend is coming to her,” he said.

Reluctantly, he went there, but at the entry gate, army jawans took him into a room. “They were planning something against me, because they did not let me visit her,” Amit said. Barely finding a way to flee from the situation, he felt disheartened.

“Finally, when they were picking up an ice-bar, I found an exit and fled from the scene,” Amit said. Though he saved his life, but he could not imagine living without Reshma.

“I called her up and asked her if she can come out, but she denied as nobody would let her set a foot out,” Amit said. Working out a plan for near future, Amit returned to Indore.

“Her family was planning to take her to Ajmer via Jaipur, so we decided to find a way at Jaipur,” Amit shared. Their plan worked and in that swift move, they fled and found their little heaven in Indore.

Though Amit’s family members are Brahmin, they took a couple of months in accepting Reshma as their daughter in-law. “My mother in-law Asha is the biggest support in my life, she is my pillar of strength,” Reshma said.

Though Reshma comes from a Muslim family, she is a vegetarian. “I feel I had an intuition and direction from God that I am meant for Amit,” Reshma said.