Made In Heaven: Celebrating differences in togetherness in Indore

Indore: Love blossoms in the one who completes unknown ventures and experiences; commitment bonds it into marriage, and respect for differences expands experiences with blissful moments.

Blending traditions of south to fun-frolic lifestyle of north, 43-year-old homemaker Venus Viswambharan and 45-year-old regional area manager Amardeep Singh Sidana have their own little heaven in Indore where love prevails all around.

Sharing their story, Venus said, “Sometimes, two people are just meant to be together and we are those two people who come from opposite culture, lifestyle and even our nature is opposite.” Studying in Bharti University, Pune, they met through a common friend Rawa (Harshdeep).

“Rawa is my cousin and she was good friends with Venus during the first year and naturally, we all met regularly,” Amardeep said. After a year when Rawa moved away to join another university, Venus and Amardeep remained friends.

“Amardeep’s best friend (Rohan) was like a brother to me, being extroverts Rohan and I chatted all the time,” Venus said. Being an introvert, Amardeep rarely talked about always fancied her.

“Once Rohan went home for a small vacation and we spend a lot of time together and I liked her,” Amardeep said. As he expressed the same, she caught his fondness.

“That was the indirect way in which, he told me that he liked me and we barely spend time apart till complete our education,” Venus said. Post college, they wanted to plan a life together but it was not easy.

“My parents (Vasantha and MR Viswambharan) were against our marriage and took our family to Dubai for three years after I completed college,” Venus said. It was a test of their love preparing them for tough times.

“My parents (Sarabjeet Kaur and Jaspal Singh) were comfortable with our marriage but those three years away from her were tough,” Amardeep said.

After three years when Viswambharan returned with his family, he agreed to engagement. “We got engaged and even after that, our test continued for another year, but we made it,” Venus said.

While tests must have challenged their relations, it strengthened them to accept their differences making them a comfortable and happy couple.

Chatting about the most transforming statement that made her friendship into a strong relationship, Venus said, “My mother had once told me, ‘there is always a friend who is more than a friend, and if you don’t give him that place then you will lose him’.” The statement strengthened her to confess her love to her father and further stand by it through their separation.