Lecture on drug abuse held at IIM Indore

Indore: With an objective to create sentience about drug abuse and its harmful effects, a lecture was conducted at IIM Indore on Thursday.

ADGP (Narcotics) Varun Kapoor was the speaker for the lecture, who discussed about how the pressure of modern society and individualistic life creates a challenge for the youth across the globe to stay alert and cautious of falling in the drug addiction traps.

He discussed about various types of intoxicants that cause addition like cigarettes (nicotine), liquor (alcohol), tea and coffee (caffeine) and drugs.

“Although nicotine, alcohol and caffeine cause physiological effects, but drugs cause psychological effects too hence are more addictive. These days not only narcotics, but pharmaceutical drugs are also used by drug addicts – by taking the sleep pills or cough syrups in large amounts,” he said.

“Taking or possessing any kind of drug in any amount is a crime and leads to imprisonment for minimum 10 years and maximum 20 years,” he mentioned.

Discussing about various categories of illicit drugs like depressants (opium family), stimulants (cocaine family), hallucinogens (cannabis family) and various synthetic drugs which cause damage to mind and body, Kapoor shared several case studies of drug addicts and how the addiction ruined their lives.