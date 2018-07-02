Khudel woman murder: Killer caught by STF but police didn’t take case seriously

Indore: Finally, the Khudel police registered a case on Sunday in connection with killing of a woman and dumping her body in a well. The woman had gone missing on June 25 from Banganga area and her body was recovered from a well on June 29 in Khudel area.

One of the accused involved in her murder was caught by the STF officials following a tip-off but both the Banganga and Khudel police did not take the case seriously. Sapna Lodhi, 24, a resident of Govind Nagar in Kharcha area, was found missing from her residence and her husband lodged a missing person report with Banganga police.

After four days, her body was found in a trunk in a well in Kampel village. The body was recovered by STF officials and they informed the police about the incident on the same day but police did not take this case seriously even after the STF officials handed one of the accused over to the police.

Police officials from Banganga police station said that they were unaware about Sapna’s body was recovered from well. An official of city police also talked to the Banganga police station in-charge and other officials but no action was taken by the police in this regard.

Finally, after intervention of a senior police official, a case was registered by Khudel police. However, the police said that they were waiting for the autopsy report so they did not register a case so far. Sources claimed that three persons including a woman killed Sapna at her residence in Banganga area. She went missing from her house and murdered in Banganga area but the concerned police did not show interest in this case.