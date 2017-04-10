Khatipura Square: Jams are regular feature here

Indore: Commuters face immense difficulty while crossing Khatipura Square, an important commercial hub of the city. Commuters from all roads join the square making it heavily crowded. Absence of signal and traffic cops adds problems to this square and the road is choked most of times due to vehicles.

Vehicles coming from Ranipura, Jail Road, Khatipura Road, Gas House Road, Jawahar Marg and Kothari Market side pass through this square. One can see serpentine queues when vehicles from all sides reach here. It takes a lot of time to pass through this jam. Unplanned parking on both sides of the road compounds the problem further. Jams are a regular feature here and particularly in morning and evening hours.

Situation deteriorates further when city buses or other heavy vehicles like school buses pass through this road. When the traffic pressure increases due to heavy vehicles, local businessmen call the traffic cops to control the traffic mayhem.

Shopkeepers Satish Rathore, Gaurav Upadhhaya and passer-by Vinay Tiwari said that during evening time, when traffic pressure is quite high, the police department should deploy policemen at this square. They also demanded installation of traffic signals.