Kamal Nath’s rally in Depalpur, road show in city

Depalpur becomes prestige issue for Patels, Scindia & Nath Will meet Dr Syedna

Indore : Blowing poll bugle, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath will address a public rally in Depalpur, the largest rural assembly constituency of Indore district, on September 16. He will also hold a road show in Indore.

Like BJP, Congress party too doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to woo voters of Bohra community. Kamal Nath will also meet supreme spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community Dr Syedna after the road show.

Indore City Congress Committee working president Vinay Bakliwal said Kamal Nath will hold a road show from PTC Ground to Indore Press Club. It will pass through MY Hospital, Madhumilan Square and Regal Square.

He said Nath will meet Dr Syedna at 4 pm. The meeting is expected to last 30 minutes.

Rahul’s show in Bhopal same day

Congress party president Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Bhopal on September 17, a day after Kamal Nath’s public rally and road show in Indore. As a result, the party will find it difficult to draw Congressmen, supporters and gather crowd at both the places. The party leaders have decided to gather activists from rural and urban areas for Kamal Nath’s show and send activists from across MP for Rahul Gandhi’s show.

Fissures in Cong

Though state Congress unit has denied factionalism within the party, public rallies taken out in Depalpur assembly constituency reveals a contrary picture.

Former Congress MLA Satyanarayan Patel held a public rally in the assembly segment on September 11. His rival in Congress Vishal Patel was conspicuously absent in his rally. Now, Vishal Patel will organise a public rally on September 16, which Kamal Nath will address.

As reported earlier, state Congress leaders have claimed to give a united fight to BJP in assembly elections to be held this year.

Election campaign committee head Jyotiraditya Scindia had addressed a rally on September 11 organised by Satyanarayan Patel to show his strength. Now, Vishal will organise Nath’s rally.

Sources said both aspiring candidates have made rallies as prestige issue for themselves and for both Scindia and Nath.