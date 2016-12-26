Juni Indore: Fear of crime haunts residents, traders

Indore: Juni Indore has had its share of loots and the police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the number of loots that have occurred here.

However, when asked, the police claim to have solved many crimes and said they were working on some. Residents and traders said though no such incident has been reported for a long time now, the fear of crime still exists.

Loha Mandi and its adjacent colonies have suffered the most and traders did not have courage to go out alone. However, they have now united, pooled their resources and installed CCTV cameras at all entry points of the mandi. Information on suspicious movements is passed on to the police and incidents of chain snatchings have also declined due to increased patrolling.

Sandeep Makwana, a resident of Juni Indore area, said that there have been a number of loots in the past and the police arrested a number of persons involved in those loots, some of them even associated with hawala trade. No such incidents have been reported in the recent past, he added and cautioned that people need to be vigilant and alert.

Asutosh Sharma, another resident, said that people need to be more alert and vigilant learning from the past experience while police also needs to increase the patrolling and round up suspicious persons wandering about in the area.

Major crime

On November 6, 2014 two motorcycle-borne men shoved one Mahesh Dube, an employee with a camera company located near ILVA School, causing him to fall on the ground and snatched his bag containing Rs 10 lakh. The victim had withdrawn the money from a bank and was on his way to make a payment when the incident occurred.

On September 1, 2014, two motorcycle-borne men stopped one Harihar Sharma, a resident of Rajnagar while he was on his way to his home with wife and snatched a bag from his wife which contained jewellery. The couple had just purchased the jewellery when the incident occurred.

On September 1, 2012, motorcycle borne-men robbed two employees of Morya Steel reliving them of Rs 53 lakh. The loot caused sensation in the area but the police nabbed an employee of the firm along with five others and recovered money buried in the ground after the loot.

On June 18, 2014, three motorcycle borne men robbed one Dinesh Linjhara, accountant for a trader of Rs 5.5 lakh. The incident occurred near Ganesh Bakery. Linjhara was on his way to the bank to deposit the money when the robbery occurred.