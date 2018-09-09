Judges’ vacancies due to lack of court rooms: Justice Mishra

Indore : Supreme Court Judge Justice Arun Mishra on Saturday expressed concern over pathetic condition of infrastructure in courts’ premises in the country.

Addressing the foundation stone laying function of district court building at Amber Convention Centre, Mishra said several posts of judges in high courts are lying vacant due to lack of court rooms as there is no place for them to sit. He said infrastructure should be planned keeping in view the future needs.

Speaking about court cases, Mishra said economic offences, bank frauds, cyber crimes are on rise. “We must think on how to stop such cases for saving country’s properties,” Justice Mishra remarked.

In her address, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan commended the efforts of high court judges, officials and state government in solving the problem of shifting Indore district court from its present location at MG Road to near Pipaliyahana lake. She was referring to protests raised by environmentalists who said new court building will impede underground water recharging as it will be constructed on catchment area of Pipaliyahana lake.

“I honour public sentiments on saving the pond but new court building is also important for providing justice to people as judges need proper facilities to work,” Mahajan said.

She said that she will not compromise with city’s greenery, development and growth till she remains an elected representative.

Earlier, Justice JK Maheshwari spoke about facilities in new building and said it will be constructed 60 metres away from the lake.

“Tenders of building will be floated in a month and the construction will be completed in 30 months. Building will include special chambers, halls, parking and other amenities for litigants, judges and advocates,” Justice Maheshwari said.

In his address, state law minister Rampal Singh assured that construction of building will be completed in time.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Arun Mishra, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Hemant Gupta, state law minister Rampal Singh, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice PK Jaiswal and Justice SC Sharma laid the foundation stone near Pipliyahana lake on Saturday.

On lawyers’ protest, Tai says: One shouldn’t get upset at time of marriage

Targeting the advocates for protesting against the shifting of district court to new location, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, “One should not get upset at the time of marriage in the house. The new building will help the judges and lawyers to work efficiently, which will lead to speedy justice.”

Encroachment on ponds

Sumitra Mahajan also raised the issue of encroachment on catchment areas of local water bodies and said ponds don’t have water inlet channel.

“Saving ponds alone is not enough. Rain water harvesting and keeping water bodies alive is also important. People and government should work to regenerate catchment area of ponds,” she added.

Kodwani meets Chief Justice

Social activist Kishore Kodwani who has been protesting against relocation of district court premises was called by Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Hemant Gupta to discuss the issue.

“CJ Gupta had called me on Saturday morning to discuss about the orders of NGT over the construction of court’s building near Pipliyahana lake. Chief Justice has assured that nothing will be done against orders of NGT and the construction will start after Supreme Court judgement,” Kodwani told mediapersons. He said he was under police vigil as cops were deployed at his residence who left after 2.30 pm on Saturday. This was after foundation stone laying function ended.