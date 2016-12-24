Jamuna escape: Statements of eye-witnesses to be recorded in Indore

Indore: Additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh, who is probing the incident of tigress escaping from her enclosure at Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya on November 27, would also record statements of eye-witnesses of the incident.

In a press release, Singh said that the eye-witnesses of the incident can record their statement on December 29 and 30.

Tigress Jamuna had escaped from her enclosure on November 27 when about 6,000 visitors were present in the zoo. Fortunately, she did not attack any of the visitors and was pushed back into enclosure safely. Municipal commissioner Manish Singh had ordered an inquiry into the incident by Devendra Singh.

The height of fencing around Jamuna’s enclosure was also raised but the tigress again took a leap for freedom on December 12 forcing the zoo authorities to put her in a cage.