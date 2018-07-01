‘It is the day that keeps child alive in us’

Indore : July 1 reminds many of the beginning of new academic session, the first day in school after long summer break. At present, all schools start new academic session by mid June every year. This system has been in place for almost a decade in the city.

But July 1 holds special memories for those who were school goers a decade back . For them, it was start of new academic session.

Free Press talked to residents about their special memories of July 1.

Lecturer Dr Ajit Upadhyay said he waited for the day to meet his friends in school. “I work with students every day but the magic of July 1 still touches my heart. Every new session gave us new hopes, dreams as we learnt something new. It motivated us to become something – scientist, doctor, engineer, artist or businessman,” Upadhyay said.

Sharing his memories, artist Safwan Hussain said, “July 1 was my favourite day of the year because it came with a sense of achievement that I had made it to next class.” He would draw pictures of new classroom, teacher and think of creative teaching techniques during summer break.

“When I would return to school, I would get new colours and open ground filled with inspiration for my sketches and drawings,” Hussain said. He misses those open grounds, freedom and experience of July 1.