‘Iran is world capital of rhinoplasty as Iranians are conscious of nose’

Indore : Rhinoplasty expert from Iran Dr Ali Raza Mezbahi on Saturday said Iran is world’s capital of rhinoplasty and the reason for it is the shape of nose of its people. “People in Iran keep their face and head covered.

Nose is their only part, which remains uncovered for most part of the day. So, they are very conscious about their nose and want it to look shapely and beautiful. They always remain curious about the shape of their nose,” he said while addressing the seminar on rhinoplasty at Akash Hospital on Saturday.

Talking about the trend of rhinoplasty in Iran, he said, “Paintings and artworks carved on stones 2,500 years ago in Iran show that Iranians had long and beautiful noses since ages. Iran has become the capital of rhinoplasty due to the history of beautiful nose and due to the people who remain extra cautious about their nose.”

In his speech, Dr Mezbahi emphasised on healthy relationship between doctor and patient undergoing cosmetic surgery, which helps in finding whether the surgery is for realistic or idealistic purpose.

“We have seen many cases wherein people want to go for rhinoplasty just because they do not look good in photographs. We refuse to perform surgery in such cases,” he said.

Dr Mezbahi gave a live demonstration of close incision surgery in which incisions are made inside the nostrils to avoid external scars.

At the seminar, Dr Dev Rai of Kolkata talked about history of botox injection and said that it was discovered to treat pain caused by migraine but it proved useful in treating wrinkles and thus became popular. He said 20 percent people from business class opt for cosmetic surgery to improve their looks.

Doctors will share their experiences during the conclusion day of the seminar on Sunday.