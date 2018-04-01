IPL-2018 trophy displayed at Sanghi Brothers Tata Nexon is IPL’s official sponsor 

Indore : Indian Premier League (IPL) -2018 trophy was displayed at Sanghi Brothers showroom situated in Palasia on Saturday. The occasion was graced by former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tata Nexon, an advanced technology car manufactured by Tata Motors, is the official sponsor of IPL matches. Patil was welcomed by Sanghi Brothers managing director Sharad Sanghi and Tata Motors regional manager Manish Sabarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said that it is a big achievement for Indore that four matches will be played in the city. “It is a matter of joy that India’s most reliable brand Tata Motors is sponsoring IPL this year. Tata Motors cars based on advanced technology are the first choice of most people. My family is one among them. I bought first Tata Safari car on its launch day,” he added.