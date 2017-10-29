Internet Day: Create Stories to celebrate with‘internet par gupshup’ today

Indore : Celebrating International Internet Day, ‘Create Stories Social Welfare Society’ has organised ‘Internet Par Gupshup’ on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm at a café. While understanding numerous benefits and jobs created by internet, people from different age groups would also confess their addiction to smart phones and computer systems at the event.

“We understand that internet is a great way to network, but it is limiting our interaction with real life and sucking our life into a virtual world, where even people can be unreal,” the organiser said. Talking about both pros and cons of internet usage, the event aims at encouraging in real life discussions and engagement with people, not in social media platforms.

“We are so lured by speed of connectivity that we fail to understand its effect on our health and therefore, we even have doctors, who would be talking about various ways in which one can balance health, connectivity in both virtual and real world,” founder of the society said.

Creating a temporary collection point for ‘Joyful Bag – Khushyion ka Basta’, people would be donating their old and unused bags during the activities with letters of joy. “We have allotted some time for writing letters as well, since we have many bags that do not have letters,” the founder added.

The event is open to all and entry is free.