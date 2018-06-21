International Day of Yoga today: Yoga helps us to stay happy and healthy

Indore: Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. Now, it is practiced in various forms around the world. Recognising its universal appeal on 11 December 2014, United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. It aims to raise awareness about many benefits of practicing yoga. The theme for International Day of Yoga this year is, ‘Yoga for Peace’.

Sharing her experience, yoga trainer Radhika Bisht said, “Though I first practiced yoga 22 years back, I feel I am late.” She said everyone should practice yoga in their life for happiness. “It is important to teach our kids to be happy and healthy, which is possible through yoga,” Radhika told Free Press. Radhika and her husband conduct yoga sessions that make people laugh. “The best way to get away from stress is through yoga. I have been running these programmes for 10 years now. We are happy doing this,” Radhika added.

Sharing his experience, chartered accountant Shelendra Vijayvargiya said, “Yoga balances all aspects of life whether it is emotional or physical.” He said he feels calmer and more connected to himself after he started practicing yoga.

“It is human nature to share experience. With yoga we return to nature and are willing to share.

Hence, I am willing to contribute my time and energy for teaching yoga,” businessman Vishal Vaidya said. Homemaker Rekha Doshi said, “World needs peace and yoga is the way to bring peace. Yoga brings happiness and joy to life, which if shared will definitely bring world peace.”