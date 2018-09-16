Inter-state gun sellers’ gang busted; 5 held

Indore : City crime branch police on Saturday arrested five people and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang involved in supplying firearms. Police recovered nine firearms and three live cartridges from the accused.

Those arrested include Sameer, the gang’s kingpin who was booked by police for attempt to murder, vehicle theft, robbery planning, loot and possessing unlicensed weapons earlier.

According to ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh, police team during search managed to arrest Sameer alias Guzarish Meghwal and Gaurav alias Munna Kashyap, residents of Kota, from Gokul Nagar under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction.

Two firearms and a live cartridge were recovered from Sameer while two pistols were recovered from Gaurav alias Munna. They were handed over to Kanadiya police station staff for further action. During questioning, the accused informed police that they used to buy weapons from sikligars of Gandhwani, Dhar. After that, they used to supply firearms in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra and Indore.

Accused told police that they supplied pistol and revolver to Saddam while two firearms were supplied to a person named Azhar. A pistol was also sold to Iqbal by the accused.

Following the lead given by Sameer and Gaurav, crime branch team arrested Saddam of Chandan Nagar, Azhar of Khudel and Iqbal of Heena Colony.

Accused Sameer was earlier arrested by police in Kota. He met Amin in the jail in Kota who used to buy firearms from Sikligars of MP and supplied them to Rajasthan. After that, Sameer started supplying firearms after being released from the jail.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Sameer and Gaurav were arrested by ATS with illegal firearms in Rajasthan few years back.