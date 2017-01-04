Inter college competitions held

Mhow: An inter college competition on devotional and national songs was held here on Tuesday in the memory of Daulal Kanhailal under the aegis of annual function of local Maheshwari School.

The competitions got underway with Mhow Veterinary College dean Dr U K Garg lighting the lmap and garlanding the portrait of Goddess Saraswati.

The programme was presided over by Maheshwari Shikshan Mandal president Kamalnayan Loya. Shankarlal Soni, Damodar Loya and competition judges Nandini Kulkarni, advocate Hemant Thakkar and Mala Stephens were present on the occasion. Guests were welcomed by school principal Suneeta Vijayvergiya.

In the solo devotional song category first position was bagged by Anshika Prasavdiya of Shri Sai Academy and second spot was bagged by Prince Sam of Shri Academy. In the national song competition parth Patel of Vivekanand School, Mhow stood first and Jahanvi Ahir of Shri Sai Academy, Mhow came second.

Programme was conducted by Kavita Sharma and vote of thanks was proposed by Kishor Biyani.